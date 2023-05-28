Destination Wealth Management Sells 48,339 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Destination Wealth Management cut its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,339 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management owned about 0.31% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

