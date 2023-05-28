Destination Wealth Management Sells 7,176 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Destination Wealth Management cut its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,176 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in American Tower by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 129,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in American Tower by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in American Tower by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,503,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

American Tower Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $182.18 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

