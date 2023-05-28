Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $390.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised NVIDIA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised NVIDIA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $379.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $389.46 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $394.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.51.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,084 shares of company stock worth $14,516,510. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

