Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.19.

A number of research firms have commented on DPSGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Deutsche Post Price Performance

OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $45.22 on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $48.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.06.

Deutsche Post Cuts Dividend

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.3989 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Express, Global Forwarding & Freight, Supply Chain, eCommerce Solutions, and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers.

