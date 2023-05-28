dForce USD Trading Up 1.5% This Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00003704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $31.93 million and approximately $3,509.70 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.00330791 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012863 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018690 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000738 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000600 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000110 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,648,736 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00611745 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $2,286.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.