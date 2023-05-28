Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, an increase of 75.7% from the April 30th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Digital World Acquisition Trading Down 0.8 %

DWACW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.53. 23,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,916. Digital World Acquisition has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DWACW. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Digital World Acquisition by 27,677.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 293,938 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in Digital World Acquisition by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 48,549 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 1,029.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares in the last quarter.

Digital World Acquisition Company Profile

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

