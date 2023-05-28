Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
Dividend 15 Split Stock Up 1.2 %
TSE DFN opened at C$7.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$785.28 million, a PE ratio of -371.50 and a beta of 1.52. Dividend 15 Split has a fifty-two week low of C$6.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52.
About Dividend 15 Split
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Dividend 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.