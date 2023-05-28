Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Dividend 15 Split Stock Up 1.2 %

TSE DFN opened at C$7.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$785.28 million, a PE ratio of -371.50 and a beta of 1.52. Dividend 15 Split has a fifty-two week low of C$6.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52.

Featured Articles

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

