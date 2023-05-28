Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for about 0.9% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 333.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,109 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $219,905,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $217,250,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Dollar General by 256.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,916,000 after buying an additional 596,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 513,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,397,000 after acquiring an additional 268,170 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Argus upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.82.

Insider Activity

Dollar General Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DG stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.10. 2,603,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,941. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.87. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $200.80 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

