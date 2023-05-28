Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Lifted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Argus raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.82.

NYSE:DG opened at $205.10 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $200.80 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.87.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

