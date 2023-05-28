Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

NYSE LPG opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $979.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.14. Dorian LPG has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $25.56.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.24%.

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $1,342,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 742,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,598,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,725,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,653,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $1,342,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 742,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,598,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,000 shares of company stock worth $7,418,570. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 30.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 45.5% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Further Reading

