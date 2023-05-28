DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Up 84.0% in May

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the April 30th total of 587,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2,236.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Price Performance

Shares of DSL stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.36. 455,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,731. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%.

(Get Rating)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment to a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.