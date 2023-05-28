Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Short Interest Update

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,730,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 14,780,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DEI traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $11.34. 2,624,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,254. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.94. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $28.65.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.02%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DEI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 103.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1,128.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 94.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

