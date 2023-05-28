Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,300 shares, a growth of 71.7% from the April 30th total of 146,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of DPMLF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,793. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $155.83 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 13.90%.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

About Dundee Precious Metals

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company. engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

