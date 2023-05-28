DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 billion-$14.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.46 billion. DXC Technology also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.80-$0.85 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered DXC Technology from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Price Performance

DXC opened at $24.75 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 341,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 122,753 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.