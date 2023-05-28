Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Up 178.8% in May

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 178.8% from the April 30th total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLNG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.45. 19,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,508. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 41.02%. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

