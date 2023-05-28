Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $20.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 35.95%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $70,261.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,333.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $70,261.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,333.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rick Hays bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $71,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,650.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,552 shares of company stock worth $116,849. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,719 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 114,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

