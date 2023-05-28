East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW) Short Interest Down 25.7% in May

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the April 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East Resources Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 14.6% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 328,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41,826 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 51.7% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 221,599 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 229.0% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,011,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 704,364 shares during the period.

East Resources Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of East Resources Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.22 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,273. East Resources Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18.

