Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Up 166.7% in May

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
EVG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.58. 44,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,493. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $11.62.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0757 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
