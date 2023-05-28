Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Up 166.7% in May

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance

EVG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.58. 44,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,493. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $11.62.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0757 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 241,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 17,742 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 183,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 102,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 90,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

