Edgewood Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Edgewood Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,409,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 466,276 shares during the quarter. Align Technology makes up 2.6% of Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned 4.36% of Align Technology worth $718,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Align Technology by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1,488.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 188.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Align Technology Stock Up 1.9 %

Align Technology Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $5.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.39. The stock had a trading volume of 474,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,151. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.85. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $368.87.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

