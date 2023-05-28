Edgewood Management LLC Has $1.55 Billion Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Edgewood Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,234,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783,859 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies comprises 5.5% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,546,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Societe Generale raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.21.

Shares of EL traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,062,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,869. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $284.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.71.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.