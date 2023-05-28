Edgewood Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Edgewood Management LLC decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,902,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 432,508 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 4.6% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned about 1.20% of S&P Global worth $1,307,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $360.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,378. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.05 and its 200-day moving average is $350.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $395.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

