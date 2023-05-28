Edgewood Management LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Edgewood Management LLC lessened its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust
In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 7.2 %
Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $6.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.89. 6,252,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,796. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $141.77.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 439.64%.
About Digital Realty Trust
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
