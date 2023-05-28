Edgewood Management LLC Sells 16,293 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Edgewood Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,293 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 738.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.28. 20,385,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,447,952. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $988.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 49,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $539,232.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,510,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,512,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 49,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $539,232.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,510,236 shares in the company, valued at $27,512,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,012 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,695. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Featured Articles

