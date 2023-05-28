Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $425.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $404.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.11 and a 1 year high of $454.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.49.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Securities upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,303,605 shares of company stock worth $497,320,473 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

