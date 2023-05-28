Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Short Interest Up 15.1% in May

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 752,200 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 653,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Else Nutrition Stock Performance

Shares of BABYF remained flat at $0.56 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 45,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,300. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. Else Nutrition has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.10.

Get Else Nutrition alerts:

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter. Else Nutrition had a negative net margin of 183.83% and a negative return on equity of 88.66%.

Else Nutrition Company Profile

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Else Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Else Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.