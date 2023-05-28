Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Stock Performance

Shares of ELTK stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of -1.41. Eltek has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $7.82.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eltek will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eltek Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.07% of Eltek worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

