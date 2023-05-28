Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000,000 shares, a growth of 74.4% from the April 30th total of 63,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.2 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,721,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,930 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,609,000 after purchasing an additional 733,921 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,381,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,044,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,317,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,619,000 after purchasing an additional 89,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,139,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $39.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

