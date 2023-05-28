Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DAVA. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Endava from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Endava from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.75.
Endava Trading Up 2.5 %
DAVA opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.16. Endava has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $115.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava
Endava Company Profile
Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endava (DAVA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.