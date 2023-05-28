Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DAVA. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Endava from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Endava from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.75.

DAVA opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.16. Endava has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $115.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Endava by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,254,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,028 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Endava by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,560,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,337 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Endava by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,250,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,030,000 after acquiring an additional 519,047 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Endava by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 743,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,932,000 after acquiring an additional 493,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

