Energi Trading 5.6% Lower This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 28th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $123,730.91 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00053220 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00038933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017935 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,942,016 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

