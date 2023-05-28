Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $12,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $235,387,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $178,809,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,521,000 after buying an additional 607,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,453,000 after buying an additional 409,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.48.

Insider Activity

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $165.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.43. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Stories

