Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $226.00 at Barclays

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $248.00 to $226.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ENPH. HSBC initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $280.48.
Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.4 %
ENPH opened at $165.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $152.15 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,626 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after buying an additional 1,269,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $325,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,387,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,809,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
