EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

EnPro Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. EnPro Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EnPro Industries to earn $7.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

EnPro Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE NPO opened at $104.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.00 and a 200-day moving average of $107.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.44. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $76.14 and a 52 week high of $127.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.40 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

NPO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EnPro Industries news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,639.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $263,472.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at $377,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,639.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EnPro Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 87.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $252,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Further Reading

