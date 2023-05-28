EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

EnPro Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. EnPro Industries has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EnPro Industries to earn $7.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:NPO opened at $104.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.69. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $76.14 and a 52-week high of $127.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EnPro Industries news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt bought 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.75 per share, with a total value of $74,852.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,370. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,639.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt bought 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,852.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnPro Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after buying an additional 556,751 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $40,761,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $22,342,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 147.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 204,319 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $16,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.