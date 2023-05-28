EOS (EOS) Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last Week

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last week, EOS has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $988.50 million and approximately $110.70 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00003250 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009383 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003298 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003137 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002975 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000964 BTC.

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,092,353,773 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,355,098 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

