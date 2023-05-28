Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Reduced by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Equinix comprises 0.1% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $14,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinix by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $781.11.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $163,157.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,849,738.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 79 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.87, for a total value of $52,603.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,177 shares in the company, valued at $16,098,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $14,268,740 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $21.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $729.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $710.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $697.21. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $762.51.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 154.47%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

