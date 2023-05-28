Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Up 40.7% in May

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,300 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the April 30th total of 182,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,563.0 days.

Essity AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETTYF remained flat at $27.10 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.15. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.40.

About Essity AB (publ)

Essity AB engages in the development, production, and marketing of personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other Operations. The Personal Care segment offers incontinence products, baby care, feminine care, and medical solutions.

