Ethereum Classic Market Cap Tops $2.57 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and approximately $50.18 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.18 or 0.00067692 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,859.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.54 or 0.00329639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013049 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.20 or 0.00562927 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.95 or 0.00424252 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001188 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,160,409 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

