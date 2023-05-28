Ethereum Classic Trading 0.7% Lower This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.57 billion and approximately $50.18 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $18.18 or 0.00067692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,859.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.54 or 0.00329639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013049 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.20 or 0.00562927 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.95 or 0.00424252 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001188 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,160,409 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.