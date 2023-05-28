Everdome (DOME) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22.32 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. In the last seven days, Everdome has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Everdome has a total market cap of $22.32 million and approximately $397,190.53 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everdome token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Everdome

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

