Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Update

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Evolution AB (publ) stock traded up $3.25 on Friday, reaching $131.43. 13,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,793. Evolution AB has a 1-year low of $69.57 and a 1-year high of $138.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.87.

Evolution AB (publ) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $1.7858 per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th.

Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

