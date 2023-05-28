Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 143.8% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78.0 days.
Exail Technologies Price Performance
GGRGF opened at $19.80 on Friday. Exail Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70.
About Exail Technologies
