Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 143.8% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78.0 days.

Exail Technologies Price Performance

GGRGF opened at $19.80 on Friday. Exail Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies provides robotics, maritime, navigation, aerospace, and photonics technologies solutions in France and internationally. It offers components, products, and systems for naval defense, maritime, aerospace, photonics, land defense, and other industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

