Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Short Interest Up 21.5% in May

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,410,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the April 30th total of 6,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,333,741.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 527,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,775.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,333,741.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 527,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,775.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 317,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,126.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,100 shares of company stock worth $2,367,039 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 115.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,466,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $455,475,000 after buying an additional 12,597,851 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 595.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,423,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $50,953,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth $41,457,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Up 0.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXEL stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.13. 1,595,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,676. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXEL. StockNews.com began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.