FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,564 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.81.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $224.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,485. The stock has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.59 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.72%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

