Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,500

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,000 ($12.44) to GBX 1,500 ($18.66) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FEVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.44) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.93) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($12.94) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,159.38 ($14.42).

Shares of FEVR opened at GBX 1,445 ($17.97) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of GBX 804.50 ($10.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,654 ($20.57). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,324.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,166.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6,880.95, a P/E/G ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.68 ($0.13) per share. This is an increase from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.63. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,619.05%.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

