Financial Contrast: (NASDAQ:GRMN) and Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS)

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) and (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Leonardo DRS and , as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leonardo DRS 0 0 4 0 3.00 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Leonardo DRS currently has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 20.51%.

This table compares Leonardo DRS and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leonardo DRS 17.18% 8.09% 4.60% N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leonardo DRS and ‘s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leonardo DRS $2.65 billion 1.44 $405.00 million $2.16 6.79 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Leonardo DRS has higher revenue and earnings than .

Summary

Leonardo DRS beats on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc. engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Sensors & Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The Advanced Sensors & Computing segment has been aligned to push towards a more autonomous future. It consists of six business units, which include Airborne & Intelligence Systems, Daylight Solutions, DRS RADA Technologies, Electro-Optical & Infrared Systems, Land Electronics, and Naval Electronics. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of both a ground vehicle integrator and naval power and propulsion system provider. Leonardo DRS was founded by Leonard Newman and David E. Gross in 1969 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

