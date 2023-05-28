Financial Survey: Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) versus Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) and Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Revvity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singular Genomics Systems $760,000.00 102.37 -$90.88 million ($1.29) -0.84 Revvity $3.02 billion 4.84 $569.18 million $7.68 15.19

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than Singular Genomics Systems. Singular Genomics Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revvity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singular Genomics Systems 1 2 0 0 1.67 Revvity 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Singular Genomics Systems and Revvity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Singular Genomics Systems currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 224.07%. Given Singular Genomics Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Singular Genomics Systems is more favorable than Revvity.

Risk and Volatility

Singular Genomics Systems has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revvity has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Revvity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singular Genomics Systems N/A -34.42% -27.50% Revvity 28.94% 11.17% 5.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.3% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Revvity shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Revvity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Revvity beats Singular Genomics Systems on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singular Genomics Systems

(Get Rating)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits. It also offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics, and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company has partnerships with Agilent Technologies, Dovetail Genomics, Lexogen, New England Biolab, QIAGEN, Roche, Twist Bioscience, and Watchmaker Genomics to validate their library preparation kits on the G4, as well as the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard to connect the G4 to Terra platform, a data platform. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Revvity

(Get Rating)

Revvity, Inc. engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments. The Diagnostics segment offers instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software to hospitals, medical labs, clinicians, and medical research professionals to help improve the health of families. The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W. Elmer on April 19, 1937, and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.