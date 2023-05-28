First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 919 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 143.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks Trading Up 9.1 %

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $1,314,515.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 335,130 shares of company stock worth $50,927,557. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $170.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.84. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $171.44. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

