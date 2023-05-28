First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $378.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.28 and a 12 month high of $383.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.75.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

