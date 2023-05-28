First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $140,500.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,986,077.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $140,500.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 486,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,986,077.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,716 shares of company stock valued at $19,781,854 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Block Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA lowered shares of Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $93.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.03.

SQ stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $93.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.