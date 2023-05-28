First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SONY. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE SONY opened at $95.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $99.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SONY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

